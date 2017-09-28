Bernie Sanders The Most Dangerous Man in America

One of the most alarming developments in the American experience is the success of Bernie Sanders who ran for president as a Democrat in 2016. While he promoted his candidacy, he claimed there is a YUGE difference between Democratic Socialism and Socialism/Communism in order to make his brand of Communism palatable.

He unexpectedly stamped his deceptive imprimatur on the culture and political climate. Though he lost the election, he won in making advances no Communist dreamed possible fifty years ago.

The truth is that Democrat and Socialism are contradictory terms. Blending them together is an example of the cleverness of the far-left. In reality, the two cannot co-exist. Socialism must always win and the ultimate goal of Socialism is Communism.

Communism is not dead and it is growing in the United States thanks to people like Bernie Sanders who passed himself off as a Democratic Progressive or Pragmatist. Those are euphemisms for what he actually is.

HuffPo and Daily Kos are two media outlets that did a bang-up job convincing people Bernie was not a Socialist or a Communist, and they weren’t alone. It is a lie.

From his youth to present day, Bernie has never wavered from his ideolgy.

While attending the University of Chicago, Sanders joined the Young People’s Socialist League, the youth wing of the Socialist Party USA. He also organized for a communist front, the United Packinghouse Workers Union, which at the time was under investigation by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

After graduating with a political science degree, Sanders moved to Vermont, where he headed the American People’s History Society, an organ for Marxist propaganda. At that time, he produced a glowing documentary on the life of socialist revolutionary Eugene Debs, who was jailed for espionage during the Red Scare and hailed by the Bolsheviks as “America’s greatest Marxist.”

Sanders has a portrait of Debs on the wall in his Senate office.

In the early ’70s, Sanders helped found the Liberty Union Party, which called for the nationalization of all US banks and the public takeover of all private utility companies.

Sanders in 1981 managed to get elected mayor of Burlington, Vt., where he restricted property rights for landlords, set price controls and raised property taxes to pay for communal land trusts. Local small businesses distributed fliers complaining their new mayor “does not believe in free enterprise.”

Sanders took several “goodwill” trips not only to the USSR, but also to Cuba and Nicaragua, where the Soviets were trying to expand their influence in our hemisphere.

In 1985, he traveled to Managua to celebrate the rise to power of the Marxist-Leninist Sandinista government one of New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio’s favorite groups. He called it a “heroic revolution.” Undermining anti-communist US policy, Sanders denounced the Reagan administration’s backing of the Contra rebels in a letter to the Sandinistas.

Sanders lobbied the White House to stop the proxy war and even tried to broker a peace deal. He adopted Managua as a sister city and invited Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega to visit the US. He exalted Ortega as “an impressive guy,” while attacking President Reagan.

“The Sandinista government has more support among the Nicaraguan people — substantially more support — than Ronald Reagan has among the American people,” Sanders told Vermont government-access TV in 1985.

Sanders also adopted a Soviet sister city outside Moscow and honeymooned with his second wife in the USSR. He put up a Soviet flag in his office while the Soviets were on the march around the world and threatening the US with nuclear annihilation.

In1989, as the West was on the verge of winning the Cold War, Sanders addressed the national conference of the US Peace Council — a known front for the Communist Party USA, whose members swore an oath not only to the Soviet Union but to “the triumph of Soviet power in the US.”

Today, Sanders wants to bring what he admired in the USSR, Cuba, Nicaragua and other communist states to America.

Today, Bernie still proposes Communist ideas. He advocates for single payer and putting private health insurance and drug companies “out of business.” He also wants to break up “big banks” and control the energy industry, while providing “free” college tuition, a “living wage” and guaranteed homeownership and jobs through massive public works projects. Price tag: $18 trillion.

Who will pay for it all? You will. Sanders plans to not only soak the rich with a 90 percent-plus tax rate, while charging Wall Street a “speculation tax,” but hit every American with a “global-warming tax.”

He is not the only Communist in our government, but perhaps the most dangerous. He has made tremendous headway making Communism, which he calls Democratic Socialism, into a mainstream ideology. Don’t let the left convince you there is a big difference and you are a fool for thinking otherwise. That’s another lie they tell.

Communism is responsible for the deaths of 60 million to 100 million people.

These are the people destroying football, tearing down statues, taking art work out of museums, inundating us with propaganda, and re-writing history.

The following is a clip from a movie that should be required reading in every U.S. high school, The Enemies Within. I am not sure where it is available other than Amazon Prime, but it’s very worthwhile.

