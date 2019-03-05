Bernie’s Going to Transform the US Into His Communist Vision

Bernie Sanders is an angry communist and any vision he has for America is a communist vision. His goal, should he win the presidency, and even if he doesn’t, will be to push us further left — hard-left.

“Whether it is the struggle against racism, or sexism, or homophobia, or corporate greed, or environmental devastation, or war and militarism or religious bigotry — real change never takes place from the top on down,” he said.

“It always takes place from the bottom on up when people, at the grass-roots level, stand up and fight back,” he added.

Declaring that Donald Trump is “the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders vowed to a cheering crowd Sunday night, “We’re not only going to defeat Trump, we’re going to transform the United States of America.”

