Bernie’s Going to Transform the US Into His Communist Vision

Bernie Sanders is an angry communist and any vision he has for America is a communist vision. His goal, should he win the presidency, and even if he doesn’t, will be to push us further left — hard-left.

“Whether it is the struggle against racism, or sexism, or homophobia, or corporate greed, or environmental devastation, or war and militarism or religious bigotry — real change never takes place from the top on down,” he said.

“It always takes place from the bottom on up when people, at the grass-roots level, stand up and fight back,” he added.

Declaring that Donald Trump is “the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders vowed to a cheering crowd Sunday night, “We’re not only going to defeat Trump, we’re going to transform the United States of America.”

“We are not only going to defeat Trump — we’re going to transform the United States of America.” Yesterday, Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago. https://t.co/H8iLz6rfS9 pic.twitter.com/nonh7jpibS — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019