Bernie’s Guy Andrew Gillum Wins Dem Nomination for Gov. in Florida

The Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Soros and Hollywood-backed leftist, won the Democratic primary for Governor. Communist/Socialist Bernie Sanders backed the hard left Gillum who also has the benefit of being black. He would be the first black governor in Florida and people will vote for him just for that reason.

Crazy Tom Steyer also enthusiastically supports Gillum. “Andrew ran a campaign that was unapologetically progressive and true to his values, and when faced with criticism, never changed course and never gave up, said Steyer.

These billionaires will heavily fund the commie.

ONE HARD-LEFT GUY

Gillum edged out moderate Rep. Gwen Graham. A moderate Democrat is one who isn’t a Communist basically.

This is a key swing state. If you get a leftist like Gillum in, the state will be lost.

This race so far is the most expensive in history with more than $120 million spent. It’s a priority for the conservatives and the far left.

Mr. Gillum is against the Second Amendment, promotes open borders, and for all things far-left. He will do what Soros wants.

Far left Vox writes about Gillum:

The state capital’s mayor since 2014, Gillum is young at 39, black (he would also be Florida’s first black governor), and pretty far to the left ideologically. He received the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Our Revolution, and Democracy for America in the primary. He has proposed hiking the state’s corporate tax rate to fund education, raising its minimum wage to $15, and he endorsed a Medicare-for-all single-payer health care system at the national level.

He wants to abolish ICE.

His city of Tallahassee is under FBI investigation for corruption but the media has already absolved the mayor of any guilt.