Best #CNNBlackmail Tweets of the Day

CNN not only hunted down a private citizen for blackmail, they appear to have tracked down a 15-year old kid, who called himself HanA**holeSolo. They threatened him and then pretended they didn’t.

CNN, the ClownNewsNetwork, will track you down and tell everyone who you are and where you live if you don’t do as they say.

Thug Chris Cuomo deleted his tweet, suggesting it was the way to go. Power goes right to their little heads.

For some reason, the #CNNBlackmail has disappeared from trending and we now have things like National Bikini Day taking its place. CNN has been silent on their blackmail stunt all day.

We haven’t been silent though and picked out our favorite tweets of the day for you. We hope you like them.