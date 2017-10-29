Best POTUS! President Trump Tweets About Hillary’s Collusion

President Trump tweeted a video and an article about how Hillary may have come closer to collusion than he has.

The video included this quote:

“The irony is, it may have in fact been Hillary who came closer to colluding with the Russians in smearing Trump as a Russian traitor than anything Trump did in trying to beat Hillary. The information in the dossier she bought for millions came from Russian intelligence sources, and her lawyers brokered the deal with a Kremlin-tied lobbyist.”

This President is terrific. He’s honest which drives the left nuts. He’s also down-to-earth and as his son said, he’s the blue collar billionaire. Be grateful this President is willing to sacrifice as much as he has to save us from the hard-left. We are lucky he is as tough as he is.

“WHAT HAPPENED” “How Team Hillary played the press for fools on Russia”

