Best Reading by a Loser at Sunday’s Grammys

The wife of accused rapist Bill Clinton got the biggest applause of the night as she read from the book by yellow journalism author Michael Wolfe during last night’s Grammys.

The nasty woman we all know as Hillary, and who still hasn’t won the presidency, has a sense of humor that often relies on hurting others.

The only way she could have lowered herself more is if she rapped. She is the very reason Donald Trump is President.

Remember how she laughed after getting the child rapist off although she figured he was guilty and the little girl was greatly harmed?

This woman wanted to be president and now she’s sadly reading out of a weird book while Trump is courageously fighting for America.

She wasn’t alone in reading from the book by misfit Michael Wolfe. Other stars, including the aged Cher, read from the sordid, gossip book, trying to be cool. The ‘stars’ had to ruin the Grammys for half the nation because this is who they are now.

.@HillaryClinton makes an appearance at #Grammys during a reading of “Fire and Fury.” The book details President Trump’s first year in the White House. https://t.co/Ohuj7xk2eo pic.twitter.com/p4QZhUaLxb — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2018

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Further, Michael Wolff claimed with zero evidence that Nikki Haley, a daughter of immigrants, slept her way to success. But sure, if Hillary Clinton reads from his book and everyone wears a white rose, it’s totally fine. Predictable, self-righteous hypocrites. #GRAMMYs #TimesUp — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2018

It was cute to see Hillary finally win something though…#GRAMMYs https://t.co/kA06FoJoeZ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2018

