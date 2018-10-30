Beto Has a Sleazy Past as a Man of the Moneyed Elite

A new exposé in The New York Times shows another side to ‘Beto’ O’Rourke and it’s not as a man of the people. Once in power, it seems Robert Francis O’Rourke was a man of the elite.

In 2006, while he sat as a member of the City Council, his father-in-law, a wealthy developer, named William D. Sanders, proposed ‘revitalizing’ downtown El Paso, targeting areas that included a historic Mexican-American neighborhood.

Beto defended it and voted to advance it despite angry barrio residents’ opposition.

His platform against Ted Cruz is progressive populist and he claims — falsely — that his support is grassroots. His $70 million war chest suggests astroturf. All that contradicts his man of the people aura.

HE WENT AGAINST THE PEOPLE IN FAVOR OF HIS FATHER-IN-LAW

In his support for the development and the wealthy elite, he sided against the barrio residents, small business owners, and even the Jesuit priests who ministered to the immigrant community.

The residents of the barrio feared they would lose their homes through eminent domain. The city funding study labeled them “dirty” and “lazy”. Residents who voted for him saw him as turning things around once he got to the top.

Just the same, he currently has broad support among residents of his hometown who are mostly Hispanic. They are far-left first apparently.

Fake Hispanic Beto refused to be interviewed for the article.

EMINENT DOMAIN WAS PART OF THE PLAN

What was not entirely clear at the onset of the plan to redevelop was it depended on persuading property owners in the most blighted areas to turn over their holdings to the private trust. In the case of resistors, eminent domain would be used.

O’Rourke reassured the people that the results would not be dire. He even abstained from votes establishing a tax zone that would set the stage for eminent domain and voted for a temporary moratorium; he later voted against an effort to limit its use, the Times wrote.

The plan fell through but, as the Times wrote, partly because of a state ballot initiative in 2009 prohibiting the use of eminent domain to take property for private use.

Robert Francis eventually recused after much battering by the community and his father-in-law later said he had nothing nefarious in mind.

He did what his father-in-law wanted like a drone and he would be a drone for the powers-that-be like Schumer if he won election as a senator. It’s likely that plan would have also enriched him greatly.