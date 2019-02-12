Beto’s Little Crowd Propped Up by Groups & Bribed with a Band

According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, speaking to El Paso Times, 6,500 individuals were inside the Coliseum during the President’s rally. The Times reported that thousands were watching the president speak on screens outside.

According to MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake‏, who gathered and tweeted estimates, the president’s supporters in attendance at the rally could have numbered as high as 18,500. Haake‏ gave the tally of 6,500 individuals inside the arena, as per the fire department, and between 10,000 to 12,000 outside, via NBC News reporter Ali Vitali.

Haake‏ said according to organizers, roughly 7,000 people were at O’Rourke’s competing rally. That’s a stretch. His rally also had to be propped up by big groups such as Border Network for Human Rights and the anti-Semitic Women’s March El Paso. They also hired the band, ’17’, to play and many stayed to hear them.

Bloomberg claimed the numbers doubled that, but we seriously doubt that.

At the end of this clip, there is a wide-angle shot, and even with all the groups participating, it was a small crowd.

Many participants talked the entire time Beto was speaking, and they were speaking in Spanish. Beto has the illegal immigrant voting bloc.

His speech was AWFUL by the way.

As Beto O’Rourke gave his speech, the Trump campaign played the Trump rally on the big screen behind Beto.

The Trump campaign played Trump’s rally on the big screen behind Beto O’Rourke as O’Rourke gave his speech In this clip, you can see Trump coming out on stage to give his speech pic.twitter.com/9Nyb2VP2Hj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 12, 2019

Fake Hispanic Beto O’Rourke says it’s racist to want a wall.

Beto is actually Robert Francis O’Rourke. The Beto nickname is part of his fraud.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, the high school yearbooks of former Texas congressman Robert Francis O’Rourke make no mention of him as “Beto,” the nickname he says “just stuck” with him ever since he was growing up.

The yearbooks from his time at the Woodberry Forest School, an all-boys Virginia boarding school O’Rourke attended after leaving his local high school in El Paso, Texas, refer to O’Rourke as either “Rob” or “Robert,” the names he also went by while in college and while trying to find himself in New York City after graduating.

The school yearbook from 1991, O’Rourke’s senior year, reveal a student who was already interested in punk rock, was involved with numerous literary clubs and ran track. The yearbook also shows that some of his classmates at the small school posed for annual pictures with the Confederate flag, though O’Rourke does not appear in any of those images.

O’Rourke graduated in June 1991 and was awarded the Robert F. Williams Memorial Medal for being the student who “submits the most imaginative prose or poetry,” according to the yearbook.

