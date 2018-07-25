Betrayed! CNN Airs the ‘Cash’-‘No Cash’ Trump-Cohen Tape

In 2016, Michael Cohen taped his client, Donald Trump, without his knowledge. Cohen recently hired a friend and operative for his client’s worst enemy [Hillary] to serve as his lawyer. Cohen released one of these secret tapes to the President’s nemesis, fake news CNN. So far, there is no evidence of a crime, but it is meant, in the least, to damage Trump’s reputation.

Michael Cohen betrayed a client. Other than that, there’s no evidence yet, just noise, but listen to the tape and Dershowitz’s take and see what you think.

THE STORY

Michael Cohen hired Clinton’s friend, advisor, and political strategist Lanny Davis to serve as his lawyer. Davis has known Hillary since 1970 when they attended Yale Law School together. He has been a rabid advocate on her behalf as a Fox News contributor and on other outlets. He was kicked off O’Reilly’s show a few years ago allegedly for lying. They’ve since reconciled.

Lanny Davis gave one of Cohen’s secret tapes of the President to be aired by CNN, alleging there are 12 tapes in total. Stormy’s lawyer Michael Avenatti has claimed there were 12 tapes for months. Davis said Cohen never shared the tapes with Avenatti.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on this tape in September 2016 discussing with attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model’s story about an alleged affair Trump had with her a decade earlier.

The audio recording of Trump and Cohen relates to whether Trump should buy the rights of the story from American Media, which paid Playmate McDougal $150,000 in August 2016 for her story about an alleged 10 month affair with Trump. The story was never published by AMI.

IT’S ABOUT THE WORD ‘CASH’

On the tape, Michael Cohen tells Trump about his plans to set up a company and finance the purchase of the rights from American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer. The recording captures what appears to be a routine business conversation of several other matters on their agenda. The audio is muddled and the meaning of Trump’s use of the word “cash” is disputed by the two sides.

Davis is making a case, or trying to, over how the word ‘cash’ was used. There are two scenarios. The then-candidate Trump either asks Cohen if they should pay ‘cash’ or he said, as Guiliani says Trump said, “Don’t pay with cash.”

Giuliani and Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, refuted that the tape shows Trump was offering a cash payment.

“There’s no way the President is going to be setting up a corporation and then using cash, unless you’re a complete idiot,” Giuliani said on Fox News Tuesday night.

“This was leaked on us with a very, very scurrilous description of what was on the tape,” he added.

Cash, in the conversation, was in reference to how a deal would be financed, Futerfas said.

Cohen said he would set up a company to make any payments.

NO CRIME

No payment was ever made from Trump, according to Rudy Giuliani, the President’s attorney. Giuliani has previously acknowledged that the recorded discussion related to the buying the story rights.

Guiliani explained on Fox:

“The major point is it’s outrageous that someone would tape his client. President Trump says quote, ‘Don’t pay with cash.’ Cohen then interrupts and says, ‘No, no, no, I got it.’ And then, you hear distinctly, if you’re careful and you slow it down, ‘check.’ And then, Cohen follows it with ‘No, no, no, and quickly cuts off the tape.”.

“There’s no indication of any crime being committed on this tape,” Giuliani said on Fox News Channel Tuesday night.

THE TAPE

The insufferable Lanny Davis comes on at the end of the CNN tape below to convict Trump, but he doesn’t have the evidence on this tape. If forensics can do a better job of deciphering it, who knows.

See what you think.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ SAYS ABSOLUTELY NO CRIME ON THIS TAPE

It’s not even a close question of a crime, Dershowitz told Fox & Friends this morning. Even if Trump said ‘cash’, it was only a discussion with a lawyer that was never meant nor should have been aired. The context shows Trump wanted it to be done through a corporation.

No payments were made, no cash was exchanged, it’s a big deal over nothing, Dershowitz said. He also discussed the liability of the leaker and, if it’s Cohen, he’s in trouble.