Bette Midler Tweets Some Hamas PR for Them

Bette Midler blamed the deaths of 52 terrorists and their human shields on President Trump. Yesterday, during the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Hamas organized riots with terrorists using their family as shields. Most of the dead were Hamas.

Bette Midler decided to do some propaganda for Hamas in a tweet. She also blamed the President for the terror groups’ actions.

Fifty-two people die in protest over moving American Embassy to Jerusalem. Thanks, asshole! Your uninformed and demented actions have consequences! Don’t you get it? Those people had families too! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2018

Shouldn’t we be asking her, “Don’t you get it, blankety blank?”

One leftist White House reporter asked the spokesperson if Israelis shouldn’t shoulder some of the blame since only Palestinians [terrorists mind you] were killed. In other words, if Israelis don’t get killed, aren’t they guilty?

ONLY PALESTINIAN DEATHS COUNT

That is the logic the U.N. uses all the time. They believe that if Israelis are successful when they are attacked, they are guilty. They also believe dead Israeli soldiers don’t count.

The Palestinian/Hamas terrorists dug tunnels into Israel in the summer of 2014 in an attempt to launch a disastrous attack against them. They repeatedly bombed Israel. They have been bombing Israel. Israel retaliated but placed calls and sent emails and texts to the Palestinians warning them about impending attacks from the Israelis. It didn’t matter to the U.N.

The U.N. wanted to drag the Israeli soldiers before the Hague. John Kerry threatened Israel, telling them to cede land without any promises from the Palestinians.

At the time, Ken Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, linked to a sketchy NY Times article and tweeted, “Tunnels used to attack or capture civilians is a rights violation. Tunnels used to attack or capture soldiers isn’t”.

The Obama administration sided with the U.N. at the time.

It’s blatant antiSemitism and the media, the celebrities are doing the terrorist network’s propaganda for them. Hamas is a terror group according to the United States government.

READ BEN SHAPIRO’S COMMENTS

For supposedly indiscriminate killing, Israel sure randomly hit a lot of terrorists. pic.twitter.com/2uS39WpHF2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 15, 2018