Biden Once Said School Segregation Is Good for Blacks, They Like It

Forty-four years ago Joe Biden advocated continuing school segregation in the United States. He claimed at the time that it benefited minorities and that integration would prevent black people from embracing “their own identity.”

What? It’s good for their identity in a slum neighborhood school?

WHAT HE SAYS NOW

In the past few decades, Biden has claimed he wanted desegregation but believed the policy of busing would not achieve it. Last year, he stated he had voted heroically to protect busing.

In 2008, after being chosen as Barack Obama’s vice-presidential running mate he said: “The struggle for civil rights was the animating political element of my life.”

He appears poised to make his civil rights record a centerpiece of any campaign, telling an audience in Fort Lauderdale this week that “I came out of the civil rights movement. He added that he first became aware of what an “awful thing” segregation was as a third grader when he asked his mother why a bus was taking black children to a school away from where they lived, The Examiner reported.

Joe lies and plagiarizes. He is known for that.

WHAT HE SAID THEN

Forty-four years ago, he argued segregation was good for blacks and it’s what they wanted.

“I think the concept of busing … that we are going to integrate people so that they all have the same access and they learn to grow up with one another and all the rest, is a rejection of the whole movement of black pride,” said Biden.

Desegregation, he argued, was “a rejection of the entire black awareness concept, where black is beautiful, black culture should be studied; and the cultural awareness of the importance of their own identity, their own individuality.”

Questioning whether he might be a racist, Biden said he had asked “the blacks on my staff” whether he harbored something “in me that’s deep-seated that I don’t know.”

There's more.

WHAT HE ALSO SAYS NOW

Biden wants you all back in chains. Listen to his black accent.

Somalis drive cabs.

And they run 7/11s and Dunkin’ Donuts

And some blacks, like Barack Obama, are clean, bright, and nice looking