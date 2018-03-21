Biden Says He’d “Beat the Hell Out” of Trump If He Were in High School

Joe Biden is definitely running for President and he’s running on the beating up Trump ticket. How civil! He’s the Democrat’s great hope for 2020.

He told an audience at the University of Miami that he would have “beat the hell out” of President Trump in high school for comments he has made about women, CBS News reports.

It’s doubtful he would have won in a fight with Trump, to be honest.

Biden is fixated on the Billy Bush tapes

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said, according to ABC News. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

The rally in Miami was sponsored by It’s On Us, a social group focusing on the university rape hysteria that formed under Obama.

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” Biden continued. Boasting of his non-existent prowess, he said, “I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room,” Biden said.

Lots of hate in that statement.

Biden also talked about #MeToo. It’s another seemingly insincere movement meant only to get out the vote.