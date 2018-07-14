Biden Says Obama Was Afraid to Call Out Russia Without McConnell’s OK

Joe Biden appears to be preparing to run for president in 2020 and if he does, count on him to not tell the truth and put his foot in his mouth. Case in point this week, he claimed at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Affairs that the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kept Barack Obama from calling out Russia for election interference in 2016. Obama was too afraid to do it without McConnell signing a letter of support.

Does anyone at all think that is even remotely possible? Obama had his own pen and phone and didn’t care a bit about what Republicans thought about anything.

OBAMA WAS WEAK ON RUSSIA BECAUSE MCCONNELL WOULDN’T GIVE HIM THE OKAY

Biden says McConnell stopped Obama from speaking out about Russian interference by refusing to sign on to a bipartisan statement of condemnation.

That moment, Uncle Joe said, made him think “the die had been cast … this was all about the political play.”

He expressed regret, in hindsight, given the intelligence he says came in after Election Day. “Had we known what we knew three weeks later, we may have done something more,” Biden, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, said.

Even if there was such a statement, and we would like Biden to produce it, since when does that stop a President of the United States from dealing with a dangerous foreign enemy?

OBAMA FEARED THEN-EDITOR FOR BREITBART STEVE BANNON

That would be the ultimate in cowardice.

Speaking at the even about “How to Stand Up to the Kremlin,” which his administration was afraid to do, he said: “Can you imagine if the president called a press conference in October, with this fella, Bannon, and company, and said, ‘Tell you what: Russians are trying to interfere in our elections and we have to do something about it,’” Biden said. “What do you think would have happened? Would things have gotten better, or would it further look like we were trying to delegitimize the electoral process, because of our opponent?”

Barack Obama was afraid of Steve Bannon?

In other words, Obama was so fearful that he allowed a dangerous foreign adversary to interfere in the election.

CAN THIS BE TRUE?

Can that be true? No, actually, it can’t. Obama never said anything like that. In fact, he boasted of telling Putin to “cut it out”.

That is what he said to the thug who once ran the KGB.

MCCONNELL RESPONDED

Upon hearing Biden’s claim, McConnell produced a letter asking the president of the National Association of State Election Directors to take cybersecurity precautions in light of reports of attempted hacking.

Politico says it doesn’t count because it didn’t specifically mention Russia.

That’s a ridiculous statement. Russia isn’t the only country hacking us and interfering and it was understood at that time that Russia was number one.

It’s been a while since we have analyzed Joe Biden’s penchant for lying and misstating — we had forgotten how bad he can be at it.

Watch: