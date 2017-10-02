Biden, Warren, Murphy Exploit Vegas Tragedy to Gut the 2nd Amendment

Stephen Paddock used an illegal automatic rifle. He might have retrofitted a legal rifle to convert it into a machine gun or he acquired an illegal automatic somewhere. In any case, it violated Federal law. The shooter began shooting from the Mandalay which has very strict gun limitations that he also violated. He broke the law and there appears to be no gun law that would have prevented this tragedy.

There were no warning signs we know of though more about the shooter might come out to explain his actions.

All this didn’t stop the gun grabbers.

A Second Amendment attack by politicians or anyone so soon after a shooting of this magnitude is inappropriate. This crime could not have been avoided according to Vegas Sheriff Lombardo.

Many on the Internet are calling the NRA a terrorist organization and are claiming legal gun owners are responsible for the Vegas tragedy.

The usual suspects called for more gun laws and cast aspersions on legal gun owners despite the facts. Hillary Clinton was one of the first to come out to demand laws banning silencers.

Despite the fact that no law would have stopped this, she came out mid-morning to tweet: Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.

As she said we “must put politics aside,” she rammed her political views down our throats.

In fact, a law banning silencers would have done nothing much as Dana Loesch explained in a tweet.

Suppressors only reduce by a few decibels, still same decibel level as a jackhammer. https://t.co/aj0AvJMZwv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 2, 2017

Connecticut’s anti-gun Senator Murphy also wasted no time.

“This must stop,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its a– and do something.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden also tweeted about the shooting, asking the hypothetical question, “How long do we let gun violence tear families apart?” before calling on Congress and the White House to “act now to save lives.”

Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2017

Elizabeth Warren was heartsick for a minute or so and then blasted gun ownership.

Elizabeth Warren’s “heartsickness” lasted about a minute and a half pic.twitter.com/xeg0Be48VC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2017

It’s all politics all the time with this crew and it’s very hard to believe a thing they say.

The celebrities are also out in full force. Comedian Michael Ian Black thinks the NRA is a terrorist organization. Gun owners are apparently not entitled to an organization protecting the 2nd Amendment.

Author Marianne Williamson tweeted: So many ways the Las Vegas situation should have been red flagged. Amazing how we will stand up to ISIS but we will not stand up to the NRA.

She didn’t explain how the Vegas situation should have been flagged and couldn’t have if she tried.

It stirred up rabid anti-gun activist Piers Morgan again.

*NEW:

The vile @NRA bought Trump’s silence on guns so nothing will be done to stop Vegas happening again. https://t.co/LfzkbxRult pic.twitter.com/jWsTNF9miX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

Leftist Rob Reiner did not disappoint.

How many people have to be slaughtered before GOP stands up to NRA? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2017

Fortunately, President Trump aides said he will not be ditching the NRA after this shooting.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed real emotion today and choked up trying to talk about the victims. She refused to talk about guns because of the timing.

Unlike Hillary Clinton, Sarah Sanders fights off tears as she connects w/ the victims & tragedy of Las Vegas … Thank you and God Bless 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IOXJsbwNjo — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) October 2, 2017