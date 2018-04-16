Big 7 Pettiest Comments During ABC’s ‘The Revenge of Comey’ Show

Leaker-Liar James Comey called President Trump a “person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly.”

It’s nearly exactly what he said in an interview in USA Today. It’s the best he’s got and you can expect to hear it a lot more until people get tired of listening.

Petty Comment #7

Americans Must Suffer

ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos asked Comey about impeachment. Comey doesn’t want impeachment: “…I hope not [no impeachment] because I think impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office would let the American people off the hook and have something happen indirectly that I believe they’re duty bound to do directly. People in this country need to stand up and go to the voting booth and vote their values.”

In other words, he wants the American people to suffer the consequences of having elected him. He wants Americans to suffer.

His wife and daughters exposed their values, the values he touts, when they marched with the Marxist Women’s March after Trump won the election.

To divert from the petty comment list a moment, it should be noted that Comey will be repeating this personal attack-opinion tour coast-to-coast with his tabloid book. It includes a saturation schedule of interviews and audience events.

Petty Comment #6

He is the moral arbiter

Comey said Trump’s physically fit, just not morally fit. “I don’t buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who’s tracking conversations and knows what’s going on. I don’t think he’s medically unfit to be president. I think he’s morally unfit to be president.”

Jack Kennedy and Bill Clinton were not moral but they were effective. Moral Comey is a liar-leaker.

Petty Comment #5

Pee thoughts

Comey has no clue about the next one but he decided to say it anyway: “I honestly never thought this words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

It’s possible a tornado will hit his home today too.

Petty Comment #4

Hillary is merely “sloppy”

He is making Hillary’s crimes into petty no-never-minds. About Hillary, we’ve gone from “extremely negligent” to “extremely careless” and now we have “really sloppy”.

“I wasn’t trying to go easy on her or hard on her. I was trying to be honest and clear with the American people. What she did was really sloppy.”

Petty Comment #3

Jim Comey doesn’t know why in the mere three meetings they had at the beginning of his presidency that the President didn’t discuss Russia: “I can understand the arguments why the president of the United States might not want to criticize the leader of another country…But you would think that in private– talking to the F.B.I. director, whose job it is to thwart Russian attacks, you might acknowledge that this enemy of ours is an enemy of ours. But I never saw. And so I don’t know the reason. I really don’t.”

He doesn’t understand a lot of things.

To sidetrack a moment, there were some interesting comments that might not fall into the petty category.

The former director said he drank pinot noir on the plane going home after he was fired and sat with the pilots as he had never done that. He left and all had tears in their eyes.

After he was fired, he had the idea of obstruction of justice, it came to him like a “bolt”: “I woke up in the middle of the night and the thought hit me like a lightening bolt, like, ‘Wait a minute. If there are tapes, he will be heard on that tape in the Oval Office asking me to let it go. There is corroboration or could be corroboration for the thing we thought we’ll never be able to corroborate…’Of possible obstruction of justice. Somebody’s gotta go get those tapes.”

It looks like he was hunting for a reason to get Trump fired.

Comey was watching the polls and thought Hillary was going to win so felt it safe and appropriate to re-open the email investigation.

During his blather, he proved he politicized the agency. Former New Jersey governor and U.S. attorney, Chris Christie worked for Jim Comey. He said if he – Christie – had done what Comey had done, he would have been fired on the spot.

Jim Comey didn’t like George Bush either. He thought Obama used his humor to convince people but George Bush would dig at people, he has said.

Largely unnoticed so far Monday, he coyly took to exonerating Hillary more than he did the first time.

When asked about his decision to re-open the Hillary email case he said, “But I want people to know where the decision came from. That’s between speaking and concealing. It would destroy the Department of Justice and the FBI to conceal that information from the American people.” [The truth is the NYPD was going to reveal what was on those tapes]

The interviewer, George Stephanopoulos said he was alone in that judgment: “That’s the judgment you made. Boy, you seem to be alone in that judgment. You look at previous attorney generals for President Bush, for President Ford, for President Obama, Justice Department officials for President Clinton; they all disagree with you. They say this crossed a line.”

Petty Comment #2

The orange face

His impression of Trump physically: His hair was “impressively coiffed” but “He looked– his tie was too long, as it always is. He looked slightly orange up close with small white—half moons under his eyes, which I assume are from tanning googles. And otherwise looked as I had expected him to look from tele– as I thought he looked on television.”

Petty Comment #1

The curtains

More pettiness came when he noticed the curtains and the desk: “It was different– well I noticed right away the curtains were different. He had hung bright, gold curtains, which I found out later were actually Bill Clinton’s Oval Office curtains, excuse me, since changed. And– but most striking was that he was sitting behind the resolute desk, the big– the president’s desk, which I had actually never seen Presidents Bush or Obama do during a meeting.”

The Big Takeaway

The big takeaway from the interview is Comey doesn’t like Trump and thinks Trump could be guilty of a couple crimes but he doesn’t have an iota of evidence. It’s his opinion as a Trump hater.

The full interview can be read here.