Big 9th Circuit Win for Trump Against Youth Climate Lawsuit

A bogus lawsuit allegedly brought by 21 youths isn’t going to court any time soon. It’s a big win for the Trump administration and it was given to him by the 9th Circuit.

Our Children’s Trust filed suit against the federal government in 2015 on behalf of 21 youths, aged 11 to 22, arguing their right to a “stable climate system” was being violated. The suit asks the court to order the government to issue laws and regulations to fight global warming.

Environuts immediately filed a petition asking the crazy District Court of Oregon to restart trial proceedings in light of the appeals court ruling.

FAKE ORGANIC MOVEMENT FROM THE FLAT-EARTHERS

Litigant Avery McRae has allegedly been worried about climate change since she was in kindergarten and we are to believe this came about naturally because she was a brilliant 5-year old. By the time she was 11, she decided to sue Donald Trump along with 21 other students for violating their constitutional rights by not doing enough about the weather changing.

The “organic” lawsuit has an array of old activists behind it.

The Terminology Used Makes It Impossible to Fight Back

Scientist Dr. William M. Briggs from The Stream was discussing Earth Day on the blaze last year and described the indoctrination behind the climate change farce.

Critical thinking no longer exists, all nonsense is automatically accepted, and the youth have been indoctrinated. Dr. Briggs explained it has been going on since the 1960s and none of their catastrophic predictions came about.

As Briggs explained, scientists finally have it right by calling it “climate change” because the Earth’s temperature has always been fluctuating.

“The climate on the Earth has never been static, not ever. It has never stayed still,” Briggs said. “If you predict ‘climate change,’ you will always be right. You cannot go wrong. It’s infallible.”

Scientists have switched from preaching “global warming” to pushing “climate change” and the buzzword “sustainability” because vague terms are impossible to prove, Briggs said.

Sustainability is even better because it doesn’t mean anything. They are removing it from reality. Global cooling, overpopulation, global warming were a bust for them so all they have to do is say authoritatively that it’s bad for the climate so how can you defend against that?

As he said there is a range of people who follow it. Some are corrupt politicians and some are believers who see “man as a cancer”. It’s a return to “pantheism” and the earth is “alive”. How do you talk people out of that kind of religion?