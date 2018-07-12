Big Anti-Trump Protest at NATO Draws a Crowd of Almost 24 People

The protests were going to be stunning. President Trump was going to be welcomed by thousands of screaming leftist activists.

“Make Peace Great Again,” organizers thought they would at least have a few thousand protesters at the Brussels NATO summit, NTK News reported.

It was meant to be an anti-Trump rally with the media salivating in anticipation. The thousands turned into about 24 people.

The organizer blamed the fact that Brussels was in lockdown, but that never stopped protesters and rioters before.

The organizer explains what happened in this video. Maybe you can figure out what she’s talking about.

It was supposed to be anti-Trump. Obviously, Trump doesn’t care.