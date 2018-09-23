Big, Breaking News Undercuts Ford’s Accusation & Media’s Retelling

Wow. “Before her name became public, Ford told…” That is WaPo admitting that it had the name and had Ford’s response to what would clearly be a Keyser denial, but NEVER PUT IT OUT THERE. Again, why? A lot of people have a lot of questions to answer.

Kimberly Strassel, editor at the Wall Street Journal pointed to major contradictions on Twitter that appear in the Blasey Ford version of the party where she was allegedly assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh.

The “big, breaking news…further undercuts the Ford accusation as well as the media handling of it,” Strassel writes.

THE EMAIL

Ford says there were four boys, then three boys and a girl. The therapist says four boys. WaPo says four boys even after they tell Mark Judge it’s four boys and a girl. Why?

Ms. Strassel received an email that Washington Post [WaPo] reporter Emma Brown sent to Mark Judge, one person Ford claims was at the party. The email is dated Sunday, September 16, 2018. The email wants a comment from him.

The subsequent story would reveal Christine Ford’s name, and give details of the supposed “assault.”

One part of the email to Judge reads, “In addition to Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, whom she called acquaintances she knew from past socializing, she recalls that her friend Leland (last name then was Ingham, now Keyser) was at the house and a friend of the boy named PJ.”

WaPo reported it was four boys even after they knew it was three boys and a girl.

There are two big reasons that matters, for both Ford’s credibility and WaPo’s, Strassel writes. The subsequent WaPo story would go on to cite Ford’s name and details, and also list notes from a therapist that Ford told this to in 2012. Read carefully what WaPo reports, the same day it emails Judge: “The notes say four boys were involved, a discrepancy Ford says was an error on the therapist’s part. Ford said there were four boys at the party but only two in the room.”

HUH? WHAT?

In other words, WaPo reported publicly that Ford says it was “four boys,” and they did so even after the WaPo reporter tells Mark Judge that Ford had told her it was three boys and a girl.

A WEEK AGO FORD GAVE TWO DIFFERENT ACCOUNTS

The first, huge problem is this was just a week ago, and we have Ford giving two different accounts of who was present. Four boys. No, three boys, one girl. Either way, therapist notes from 2012 definitively say four boys, which Ford didn’t dispute. But now… a girl!

[Ford said the therapist made a mistake about who was in the room. The therapist wrote it was four boys. Ford says two boys were in the room, four at the party.]

WHY DID WAPO NEVER CORRECT THE NARRATIVE?

The other problem is WaPo’s reporting. Ms. Strassel writes: The reporter has for a week had the names of those Ford listed as present. One is a woman. Yet it writes a story saying, FOUR BOYS. Why? Maybe a mistake. But if so, why did WaPo never correct that narrative?

In its most recent update tonight [Saturday night], WaPo writes, “Before her name became public, Ford told The Post she did not think Keyser would remember the party because nothing remarkable had happened there, as far as Keyser was aware.”

Wow! “Before her name became public, Ford told…” That is WaPo admitting that it had the name and had Ford’s response to what would clearly be a Keyser denial, but NEVER PUT IT OUT THERE. Again, why? A lot of people have a lot of questions to answer,” Ms. Strassel writes.

THE FOURTH WITNESS DENIES IT

We digress from Ms. Strassel’s account here to state that the fourth witness, Mrs. Keyser denies ever seeing Brett Kavanaugh at any party she attended and she does not know Brett Kavanaugh.

The female witness said through her lawyer, “Simply put,” her attorney Howard Walsh said, “Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.”

Perhaps it’s time or past time to look into Mrs. Ford. If the reports about the Yearbook comments are accurate, Mrs. Ford was the party girl and Judge Kavanaugh was the “boy scout”. That’s just for starters

