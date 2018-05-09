Big Brother California Mandates Solar Panels on All New Homes

During a housing crisis in Big Brother California, the powers-that-be are mandating all new homes be built with solar panels on the roof. They don’t care what you want and will take all choice from citizens if they can.

Big Brother is a control freak.

California is the first state to issue such a mandate. It was a unanimous vote by the California Energy Commission.

The regulation will require all homes and apartments built after 2020 to have solar panels, adding an average of roughly $10,000 to construction costs for a single-family home. On the flip side, the commission says, the panels could yield much more in energy savings.

That price does not seem accurate. The price I got in New York was $75,000. There are also costs associated with maintenance and replacement, especially when replacing a roof. These panels sometimes only last about ten years.

“For residential homeowners, based on a 30-year mortgage, the Energy Commission estimates that the standards will add about $40 to an average monthly payment, but save consumers $80 on monthly heating, cooling, and lighting bills,” Beck said in a statement. “On average the 2019 standards will increase the cost of constructing a new home by about $9,500 but will save $19,000 in energy and maintenance costs over 30 years.”

Bill Watt, a homebuilder and design consultant, told The Orange County Register the added solar panel costs, in addition to other building mandates, will make homeownership out of reach for many buyers.

“We’re not building enough housing already,” Watt, former president of the Orange County Building Industry Association, told The OCR. “Why not just pause for a little while, focus on the affordability and housing issues, then circle back?”

This is a big win for the solar industry who have been lobbying for this.

Remember Solyndra? There is a lot of corruption and cronyism in the industry.