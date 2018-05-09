Big Brother California Mandates Solar Panels on All New Homes

During a housing crisis in Big Brother California, the powers-that-be are mandating all new homes be built with solar panels on the roof. They don’t care what you want and will take all choice from citizens if they can.
Big Brother is a control freak.
California is the first state to issue such a mandate. It was a unanimous vote by the California Energy Commission.
The regulation will require all homes and apartments built after 2020 to have solar panels, adding an average of roughly $10,000 to construction costs for a single-family home. On the flip side, the commission says, the panels could yield much more in energy savings.
That price does not seem accurate. The price I got in New York was $75,000. There are also costs associated with maintenance and replacement, especially when replacing a roof. These panels sometimes only last about ten years.
“For residential homeowners, based on a 30-year mortgage, the Energy Commission estimates that the standards will add about $40 to an average monthly payment, but save consumers $80 on monthly heating, cooling, and lighting bills,” Beck said in a statement. “On average the 2019 standards will increase the cost of constructing a new home by about $9,500 but will save $19,000 in energy and maintenance costs over 30 years.”
Bill Watt, a homebuilder and design consultant, told The Orange County Register the added solar panel costs, in addition to other building mandates, will make homeownership out of reach for many buyers.
“We’re not building enough housing already,” Watt, former president of the Orange County Building Industry Association, told The OCR. “Why not just pause for a little while, focus on the affordability and housing issues, then circle back?”
This is a big win for the solar industry who have been lobbying for this.
Remember Solyndra? There is a lot of corruption and cronyism in the industry.
typical democrats they know better that the “citizens” like the light bulb the one they required you to use was full of mercury [poison] and had special requirements to dispose that caused breathing difficulties Yep took the stupid citizens over 8 years to realize it was a scam to shut down American business and have china make all our light bulbs!!! More than a few died over this but what the H— they are only citizens
Given this was instituted by the “Energy Commission” I’ll just bet they have little knowledge of using Solar panels.
There’s a great deal more to consider than just putting a panel on your roof. What is “always” left out is the requirement of “batteries”. If this were enacted the builder would probably go with cheaper lead-acid batteries which are short-lived and require maintenance by the owner. How many, especially in rental properties, would even be knowledgeable about this maintenance need. Furthermore, since these are short-lived they will need to be disposed of properly. How will the “environmentally conscious” California deal with the massive disposal every few years. Even the longer lasting alternative batteries still need to be replaced often. Therefore, this demand is ecologically unsound, as the “raw materials” have to be mined in order to provide materials For the batteries, apart from disposal.
I believe California, as many other areas, require the Utilities to accept power from this generation. The most “sensitive” aspect of Power Generation is the load stability and any serious disruptions have serious cascading issues. It is why the Eastern blackout was so widespread. Each Generating facility on the “grid” HAS to be “balanced”. If not different plants will “trip out” and be offline. Then another has to pick up the load and, if exceeded, they too will shut down. This cascading effect can disrupt power across all Generating Plants in that grid. Thus, the reliability of power would be in question.