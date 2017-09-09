BIG DACA LIE THAT CONGRESS WON’T ADDRESS

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, explained that the unconstitutional Obama mandate dubbed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) will be rescinded in six months. Apparently the President is supportive of a legislative solution which is the only constitutional solution.

The big lie unfortunately is that the DREAMers were screened — they were not. The new DREAM Act co-sponsored by leftist Dick Durbin and Mr. Amnesty Lindsey Graham does not address this either. Congress will get away with it and we will all pretend it’s okay because there are only 800,000 or so.

Former President Obama promised these DACA students would be fully vetted but that never happened. The DACA “kids”, who are overwhelmingly adults, were never screened. Barack Obama abandoned the background checks to get the 800,000 plus through the process quickly.

Mr. Fitton makes the point that we don’t know who is coming and going in our own country yet we are going to pass a new law — rush a new law — to create amnesty for a whole new group of individuals. Then we have the inevitable chain migration because families must be kept together.

As a rule of law, though some DACA are sympathetic, this encourages illegal immigration. It translates abroad as amnesty. If they just get to the United States, the foreigners know they will get amnesty eventually.

The open borders crowd does NOT want a limited amnesty. We reviewed that HERE. The goal is open borders. First it’s DACA, then DAPA and then extensive chain migration and on to other groups who deserve amnesty. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

Fitton discussed the screening issue and the outlaws of the Sanctuary Cities in this next clip. It’s very interesting.

