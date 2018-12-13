BIG! Judge Demands FBI Docs & the Infamous 302 in Flynn Case!

Judge Sullivan, who is overseeing General Flynn’s case, demands to see the infamous FBI 302 and other FBI documents about the ambush interview of Mike Flynn set up by Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok.

The judge gave the FBI two days to fork them over.

This is big!

Flynn was ambushed — unfairly set up. Perhaps Judge Sullivan will do something about it. Our dream here at the Sentinel is to see it thrown out and General Flynn sue the government and win.

COMEY WAS BEHIND THIS ENTRAPMENT OF NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER FLYNN

In case you missed it, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey takes credit for General Flynn’s entrapment. This is the key excerpt from the WSJ article:

We also know from then FBI Director James Comey that this was his idea. This is “something I probably wouldn’t have done or wouldn’t have gotten away with in a more organized administration,” Mr. Comey boasted on MSNBC this weekend. “In the George W. Bush Administration or the Obama Administration, if the FBI wanted to send agents into the White House itself to interview a senior official, you would work through the White House counsel, there would be discussions and approvals and who would be there. And I thought, it’s early enough let’s just send a couple guys over.”

If the goal was to set a legal trap, it worked. The two agents showed up at the White House within hours of Mr. McCabe’s call, and they reported in the 302 that General Flynn had been “relaxed and jocular” and “clearly saw the FBI agents as allies.” One of the agents was Peter Strzok, who is famous for his anti-Trump texts to his FBI paramour.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THIS! FLYNN WAS TOLD NOT TO HAVE A LAWYER & NOT ADVISED OF HIS RIGHTS — DELIBERATELY

The sentencing memo filed on Wednesday provides startling evidence of a very aggressive prosecutor who overreached in the case of General/National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. It’s in sharp contrast to the actions taken towards Hillary Clinton.

While Flynn is among several Trump associates to have been charged with making false statements as part of the Russia probe, no one interviewed during the FBI’s Clinton email investigation was hit with false statement charges – though investigators believed some witnesses were untruthful.

What is most alarming is the FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe presented the damning interview with the two FBI agents about Russia as an extension of a recently-held training. He further advised him not to have a lawyer or other witness in the interest of expediency or he would have to alert the Justice Department.

It was Flynn against two agents.

During the interview, the agents, Peter Strzok and one other, failed to advise him of his rights so as to not alert him. Flynn was so comfortable and so unaware of the seriousness or possible repercussions, he offered to give them a tour of the West Wing.

The agents did not refer Flynn for making false statements and it wasn’t until Mueller came on the scene that it was revisited.

The following is a verbatim transcript of the key sections of the memo:

At 12:35 p.m. on January 24, 2017, the first Tuesday after the presidential inauguration, General Flynn received a phone call from then-Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, on a secure phone in his office in the West Wing.

General Flynn had for many years been accustomed to working in cooperation with the FBI on matters of national security.

He and Mr. McCabe briefly discussed a security training session the FBI had recently conducted at the White House before Mr. McCabe, by his own account, stated that he “felt that we needed to have two of our agents sit down” with General Flynn to talk about his communications with Russian representatives.

Mr. McCabe’s account states: “I explained that I thought the quickest way to get this done was to have a conversation between [General Flynn] and the agents only. I further stated that if LTG Flynn wished to include anyone else in the meeting, like the White House Counsel for instance, that I would need to involve the Department of Justice. [General Flynn] stated that this would not be necessary and agreed to meet with the agents without any additional participants.”

It was deceptive, potentially exculpatory, and it looks like entrapment.