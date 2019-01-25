BIG NEWS! Family of Covington Student Nick Sandmann Hires LIN WOOD

The family of victimized Covington student Nick Sandmann has added the high-profile, high-powered media attorney Lin Wood to its litigation team. This is a great sign that there still might be justice for Nick Sandmann at least. These media personalities and celebrities need to be called to account.

Watch out Maggie Haberman, NY Times, NBC, CNN, GQ, BuzzFeed, WaPo, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano, Kara Swisher, Nathaniel Friedman, and a whole host of others, including politicians. It’s not clear who Lin Wood will concentrate on going after but there are a lot of deep-pockets here.

BuzzFeed better lay off more than 15 percent of their staff and the NY Times should be worried.

This is the BuzzFeed culture writer:

One theme of the conversations over the past 24 hours = how deeply familiar this look is. It’s the look of white patriarchy, of course, but that familiarity — that banality — is part of what prompts the visceral reaction. This isn’t spectacular. It’s life in America. pic.twitter.com/TmziDwAjYA — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2019

Recode editor and New York Times contributing op-ed writer Kara Swisher deleted one tweet saying she was thinking of “finding every one of these shitty kids and giving them a very large piece of my mind,” and other tweets throwing slurs like “Nazi” and “nationalist.”

Sinclair chief political correspondent Scott Thurman deleted a tweet alleging students in MAGA hats were “mocking” and “taunting” a Native American in front of the Lincoln Memorial in D.C., asking in a new tweet if the new video changed minds about the kids.

Kathy Griffin called for the doxxing of the students and called them “f**kers.” Another lunatic asked Twitter denizens if they ever saw a “more punchable face.”

JUSTICE FOR NICK SANDMANN

Lin is said to be committed to bringing justice to 16-year-old Nick Sandmann and his family. Wood’s career has revolved around libel and slander cases against those he believes have been mistreated by the media.

Lin Wood was the lead attorney in the Richard Jewell case and won the large judgment for Jon and Patsy Ramsey and their son.

He lists some of his amazing successes on his website. Look at them.

