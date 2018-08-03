Big News! Feinstein’s Spy Didn’t Know He Was a Spy, Passed on No Important Info

Here is a story we should look at with some skepticism.

Senator Dianne Feinstein employed a Chinese spy as her driver, gofer, and liaison to the Asian-American community for twenty years.

This is five year old news that we are only hearing about now. It was kept so quiet that even her staff didn’t know about it.

The FBI is very kind to Democrats.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the story Thursday.

The Chinese steal whatever they can in whatever way they can and are an ever-present danger. In this case nothing happened to the spy except he had to retire. Allegedly he passed on nothing important and didn’t know he was a spy.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Bay Area is a hotbed for Russian and Chinese espionage because of Silicon Valley.

Late last year, the feds shut down the Russian consulate in San Francisco. Reports of black smoke billowing out of the consulate suggested they were burning documents.

HE KNEW NOTHING

The staffer, based in the Democrat’s San Francisco office, was suspected of delivering political intelligence only, nothing top secret, to officials based at the local Chinese Consulate, Politico reported. He was never charged.

Feinstein chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee when the FBI told her about her spy five years ago.

“Dianne was mortified,” an anonymous source told the Chronicle.

The driver said he didn’t know he was recruited by the Chinese government and thought he was just giving information to a friend. The driver spy was recruited on a family vacation.

“He didn’t even know what was happening,” the anonymous source told the Chronicle. “He just thought it was some friend.”

“They interviewed him, and Dianne forced him to retire, and that was the end of it,” the San Francisco Chronicle’s source said. “None of her staff ever knew what was going on. They just kept it quiet.”

There you have it.

Did the FBI forego charging him to help her out or is it something else?

The San Francisco media has been pumping up the Communist Kevin de León to take Dianne Feinstein’s seat. This news might hurt Senator Feinstein. Is that why we’re hearing this now?

It’s just odd that this comes out five years after the fact; the man wasn’t charged; he didn’t pass on anything worthwhile; and he didn’t know he was a spy.

Anyone have the impression the media is not doing their job here?

HERE’S SOMETHING RIGHT UNDER OUR NOSES