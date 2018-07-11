House GOP are doing something about Antifa, the militant Communists running around threatening and attacking political opponents. They vandalize, burn down buildings, and have seriously hurt people.

The “Unmasking Antifa Act of 2018” legislation introduced in the House, carries a potential 15-year prison sentence for those caught engaging in behaviors typically associated with the “Antifa” movement of anti-fascist activists.

Under this bill, anyone “wearing a mask” or in disguise who “injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person … in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege” would be subject to a fine or up to 15 years in prison.

That sentence is stiff but that would probably be taken out or reduced.

The bill was introduced last month by Republican Representatives Dan Donavan, Pete King, Paul Gosar, and Ted Budd. It came to the public’s attention when right-wing reporter Mike Cernovich told his followers to call their congressmen.

This is an act that would slow or stop these far-left subversives.

They are very dangerous. Many of them are teachers and the organization has chapters in universities throughout the nation.

The Chronicle reports that there is an [unwarranted] concern on college campuses about so-called far-right speakers, Islamophobes, and misrepresentations of professors statements. Therefore, Bill Mullen, an English professor at Purdue University, formed an anti-fascist network.

It went from 40 to 400 members in short order and Mullen invited people to join “from diverse political perspectives…as long as they oppose fascism”. Mullen organized this network with other professors.

The Campus Anti-Fascist Network is bringing together faculty, staff, and students to fight the nonexistent threat of KKK and Neo-Nazis. Actually, they are the Nazis and KKK, they even wear hoods. People who silence dissent are by very definition, fascists.

It’s not only Antifa we have to worry about, it’s Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, and a slew of others who use violence to silence others. There was a time when people recognized the dangers of Socialism and Communism and these groups are also violent.

Just the other night Fox News host Shannon Bream had to leave the live broadcast from the Anti-SCOTUS ‘rally’ because it was so volatile. This is nuts!