Big News on Twitter! Romney Blowing Out Candles Caused a Stir

While not a big Mitt Romney fan, I did think this was kind of cute. I never saw anyone blow out the candles on their cake — I mean twinkies thingy — quite like that.
Romney’s staff gifted him with a birthday cake made out of Twinkies, which he says are his favorite snack, and sang “Happy Birthday” to him
His desk is so neat.
My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019
a white cake with no nutritive value full of trans fats is exactly how I would describe you
— Linear Calzone Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) March 12, 2019
I have to give him credit as much as it pains me. Blowing across food other people will eat does spread germs.
— Gregory Howard (@gregorylh411) March 12, 2019
I’m not involved in Utah Politics…yet…but I pray they are doing the ground work to give birthday dude the boot…
— 🤠 Ron Murphy©️ 202-224-3121 🇺🇸 (@THETXEMBASSY) March 12, 2019
….another year past and still useless.
— 🐺(((Todd))) (@Fiercely_) March 12, 2019
Then smarten up, Mitt.
Stop your RINO bull$hit, GROW a pair and actually try to support this administration when it’s attempting to help & protect Americans, not embrace illegals at the tune of $135 Billion US tax dollars ANNUALLY❗️
— @JohnDennisMAFL (@JohnDennisWEEI) March 12, 2019
I’m upset that I watched this whole video.
— Greg Howard Jr (@GregHowardJr1) March 12, 2019
They think we can relate, I guess…
— Lissa (@Lissawashburn) March 12, 2019