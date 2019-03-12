Big News on Twitter! Romney Blowing Out Candles Caused a Stir

While not a big Mitt Romney fan, I did think this was kind of cute. I never saw anyone blow out the candles on their cake — I mean twinkies thingy — quite like that.

Romney’s staff gifted him with a birthday cake made out of Twinkies, which he says are his favorite snack, and sang “Happy Birthday” to him

His desk is so neat.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

a white cake with no nutritive value full of trans fats is exactly how I would describe you — Linear Calzone Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) March 12, 2019

I have to give him credit as much as it pains me. Blowing across food other people will eat does spread germs. — Gregory Howard (@gregorylh411) March 12, 2019

I’m not involved in Utah Politics…yet…but I pray they are doing the ground work to give birthday dude the boot… — 🤠 Ron Murphy©️ 202-224-3121 🇺🇸 (@THETXEMBASSY) March 12, 2019

….another year past and still useless. — 🐺(((Todd))) (@Fiercely_) March 12, 2019

Then smarten up, Mitt.

Stop your RINO bull$hit, GROW a pair and actually try to support this administration when it’s attempting to help & protect Americans, not embrace illegals at the tune of $135 Billion US tax dollars ANNUALLY❗️ — @JohnDennisMAFL (@JohnDennisWEEI) March 12, 2019

I’m upset that I watched this whole video. — Greg Howard Jr (@GregHowardJr1) March 12, 2019

They think we can relate, I guess… — Lissa (@Lissawashburn) March 12, 2019