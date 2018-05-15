Big O’Reilly News, It Will Make a Lot of People Happy and Not

Get ready for George Soros/David Brock minions to whip up more scandals about Bill O’Reilly and Eric Bolling!

The Rumor mill and Page Six claims Newsmax is in talks with Bill O’Reilly. Greta Van Susteran, Eric Bolling and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to appear on a Newsmax cable show which also streams for free online.

Bolling has already accepted.

Bill has appeared on Newsmax and the Blaze as a guest. He has his own podcast and has finally surrendered to Twitter and Facebook.

There would be a news show at 6 followed by Greta at 7 whose competition on Fox would be Martha MacCallum. Bill’s new show would go up against Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8 p.m. on the Newsmax cable channel. Bolling’s show would begin at 9 opposite Hannity followed by Spicer at 10, at the same time as Laura Ingraham.

Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy — a close friend of President Trump’s — has said his goal is to bill Newsmax TV as “a kinder, gentler” version of Fox News.

Whatever that means. If it’s kinder to the left, it won’t fly.