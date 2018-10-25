Big Story! Pro-Woman Google Protects Men Accused of Sexual Abuse

The NY Times has a big #MeToo story about how lily-pure, pro-woman Google treats women and the men who abuse them. They start off their story with Andy Rubin who was given a grand sendoff when he left Google. It was a hero’s farewell.

What the public didn’t know at the time is that a woman accused Rubin of forcing her to perform oral sex in 2013. They had been having an affair.

Google investigated and found her claim to be credible. [I’m starting to hate that word if it’s a substitute for actually providing evidence.]

Rubin was told to resign. Because he resigned and wasn’t fired, he left with a $90 million exit package. He would have gotten almost nothing if he was fired which they apparently could have done.

Mr. Rubin was one of three executives that Google protected over the past decade after they were accused of sexual misconduct. In two instances, it ousted senior executives but softened the blow by paying them millions of dollars as they departed, even though it had no legal obligation to do so. In a third, the executive remained in a highly compensated post at the company.

Each time Google stayed silent about the accusations against the men.

Oh gee, the holier-than-thous might lose some of the luster. How can it be? They are so pro-woman? It’s a mystery.

