Big Surprise for the PLO at the UN Human Rights Council

The anti-Israel, anti-American UN Human Rights committee began the September 25th meeting with their usual lies about Israel, exonerating Hamas terrorists, who are funded by Iran.

UN Watch sent a former Hamas member, Palestinian Mosab Hassan Yousef, who told the truth and probably shocked a lot of statists present at the session which was only intended to be a bash Israel session.

Mr. Yousef said, “I grew up in Ramallah as a member of Hamas. I address the words to the Palestinian Authority, which claims to be the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. I ask, where does your legitimacy come from?”

“The Palestinian people did not elect you and they did not appoint you to represent them. You are self-appointed. Your accountability is not to your own people. This is evidenced by your own total violation of their human rights.”

“In fact,” said Yousef, “the Palestinian individual and their human development is the least of your concerns. You kidnap Palestinian students from campus and torture them in your jails. You torture your political rivals. The suffering of the Palestinian people is the outcome of your selfish political interests.”

He said, “You are the greatest enemy of the Palestinian people. If Israel did not exist, you would have no one to blame. Take responsibility for the outcome of your own actions. You fan the flames of conflict to maintain your abusive power.”

He concluded, “Finally, you use this platform to mislead the international community, to mislead the Palestinian society, to believe that Israel is responsible for the problems you create. Thank you.”

The Palestinian delegation and others assembled were shocked and displeased the communists and Islamic fascists who spoke. The PLO just gained membership in Interpol, which Israel vowed to contest. Many believe it is a disgrace that a terrorist organization that inflicted itself on the Palestinian people is being treated like a legitimate organization.

Some members of the so-called Human Rights Council are the world’s worst human rights offenders.