Big Takeaways from Bill Murray’s Interview

Renowned liberal star Bill Murray was interviewed by Squawkbox Renowned liberal star Bill Murray was interviewed by this week. One takeaway from the conversation was that he thinks comedians are funnier when they stay away from politics. Many would agree with that.

Secondly, he blasted the Democrats focus on identity crisis. They are handling that poorly, he believes.

RESPECT EVERYONE

The interview seems more dramatic than it is because he sounds normal and kind like liberals used to sound. He said:

“My friend who’s a great comedy writer, Jim Downey, he’s accused of being a right-wing comedy writer, if there is such a thing,’ Murray said. ‘He says, “No, I just think the way the Democrats handle things is poor, where they try to pick out little pieces of a population, oh well we represent the Hispanics, we represent the LGBT or something.”

“Every citizen has the right to be respected under the laws of the country.”

Murray said he is supportive of reducing regulations and cutting taxes.

It’s an interesting interview that most Americans can agree with.