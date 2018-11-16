Bill Kristol Forms Never-Trump Group Funded by Hardcore Leftist

The fake conservative commentator and editor of The Weekly Standard, Bill Kristol, is working hard at trying to take down the Republican President and his entire administration. He formed a new group for that purpose.

The new group will actively oppose Republican candidates and conservative causes. “Republicans for the Rule of Law“, his new group, has nothing to do with Republicans or the rule of law. He will use any excuse to destroy Republicans who finally have some power.

Kristol isn’t simply a never-Trumper, he’s going to destroy Republicans and Conservatives. Even more interesting is the fact that there are no Republican donors according to Julie Kelly of American Greatness. He has one benefactor, a Progressive billionaire named Pierre Omidyar, the co-founder of eBay.

Kristol couldn’t get any Republican donors.

One of Omidyar’s nonprofits, the Democracy Fund, has given Kristol’s umbrella group, Defending Democracy Together, at least $600,000 since May, Kelly writes.

RINOs Mona Charen (National Review writer), RINO strategist Linda Chavez, and RINO and former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman are never-Trumpers in the group.

The group is uniting with hardcore leftists to oppose Matthew Whitaker, who is by all reports, an honorable man. He is the temporary replacement for Jeff Sessions.

Omidyar funds dissident conservatives. According to Kelly, the group just pimps for the Mueller probe so far. They don’t want Whitaker to get in their way.

Kristol is sponsoring ads to promote his nonsense.

This ad aired this morning on Morning Joe and Fox and Friends in NYC to supplement its prior appearances in DC. pic.twitter.com/o8SwbCL2f5 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 15, 2018