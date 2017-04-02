Bill Maher Defends O’Reilly, Spicer from Claims of Racism, Sexism

Aside from the very rough language, the video below is good to hear. The false claims against both Bill O’Reilly and Sean Spicer of racism and sexism is bad for society. It’s censorship and Marxist political correctness, not condemnation of racism and sexism. Bill Maher called the liars out.

Maher called it “bulls*t issues”.

Hillary Clinton and Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, called O’Reilly racist for comparing Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ hair to that of legendary singer James Brown. O’Reilly apologized afterwards, but it was funny and he was right. It was rude but not racist or sexist.

The Center for American Progress is a George Soros-John Podesta think tank.

Tanden’s comment set Maher off.

“This is why the Democrats lost the election in the first place,” Maher said, “because they cannot get their priorities straight and they never fail to take the bait about little bulls**t issues of—” Tanden interjected: “I don’t think racism and sexism are little bulls**t issues.”

“Why is it racist?” Maher asked. “Why is it racist? Because he compared two black people?”

It’s good to hear some truth from the left, which doesn’t happen very often these days. They are so consumed with hate, they can’t think straight.

In which 3 white dudes tell @neeratanden that racism and sexism are no big deal. pic.twitter.com/mC3zhK4bqf — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) April 1, 2017