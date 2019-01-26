Bill Maher Ridicules Nick Sandmann in Support of the DEM HERO

Bill Maher smeared Nick Sandmann on a Friday night show. “I blame that fucking kid. What a little prick. Smirk face. Like that’s not a dick move at any age to stick your face in this elderly man.”

Maher then ridiculed kids raped by priests: “I don’t get what Catholic priests see in these kids.”

Watch:

Democrat hero Nathan Phillips never served in the Vietnam War although he said he did. Claiming recon, he was a refrigerator repairman who went AWOL three times. He has a prison record and likely enrolled in the army to avoid jail. He escaped prison as a youth and has been violent in his past. Phillips lied about his encounter with the boys and Nick Sandmann.

Phillips said the boy walked up to him and the other boys surrounded him and has continued that lie to this day. But nonetheless, he is the Democrat hero.

Here are lies told by the Native American radical:

The Media almost ruined Nick Sandmann’s life over fake news and now they are trying to move on like nothing ever happened. Meanwhile, Nathan Phillips, a grown adult, who lied about practically everything, has walked away virtually untouched. Here are all his lies: pic.twitter.com/u5zj27ghI9 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 25, 2019