Bill Maher Says Unfair to Give $$$ to Texas Because They Diss Socialism

Bill Maher thinks states like Texas don’t deserve federal aid for Hurricane Harvey basically because they don’t believe in socialism. He also made a broad sweeping accusation about them not believing in climate change.

Everyone knows the climate changes.

Ironically, most people who will be helped in Texas are Democrats. It’s a Democrat area with a lot of illegal immigrants.

HBO host Bill Maher complained on his HBO show that it “seems a little unfair” for residents of conservative states like Texas to ask for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“These places that got flooded, like Texas, okay, they have a low tax base,” Maher said on Friday. “So, the federal government bails them out. Their governors, their legislators they don’t believe in climate science.”

“It seems like the responsible folks in this country, the people who pay a little more taxes and the people who believe in climate change are bailing out the people who hate government, except when they need government when they’re in trouble,” he continued. “That seems a little unfair.”

“Suddenly, socialism is not such a bad idea when you’re standing in toxic floodwater.”

As far as socialism is concerned, it is the toxic floodwater. Just ask Venezuela.

Where do you even start with an ignorant statement like that? States like Texas aren’t demanding no federal government, they are demanding limited government. Catastrophes are what the federal government should be handling.

As for hurricanes being tied to climate change, scientists say climate change is not shown to be the cause of hurricanes which have lessened over the decades.