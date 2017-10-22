Bill Met With Putin Pre-Uranium Deal After Hillary Said Our Goal Was to “Strengthen Russia”

John Solomon and Alison Spann writing for The Hill reported several days ago the as Bill Clinton prepared to collect on a half million dollar payout for a speech in Moscow, he sought clearance from the State Department to meet with a key board director of the Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom.

This was June, 2010 when the Russians needed the Obama administration’s approval for the Uranium One and Tenex deals giving Russia control of 20% of U.S. Uranium within the United States.

Hillary as secretary of state asked State if Bill could meet with 15 high-level Russians while in Moscow.

One of the officials he was to meet was key to the Uranium One and Tenex deals.

The Hill reported that among them was Arkady Dvorkovich, an aide to Russia’s president at the time, Dmitri Medvedev, and a board director of Rosatom, the state-run atomic energy agency that was vying for a majority stake in Canadian company Uranium One. The company had mines in the United States, and if the deal went through, Russia would gain control of 20 percent of the U.S.’s uranium.

Clinton was denied permission but he did meet with Vladimir Putin at Putin’s estate. Aides to the Clintons said Bill Clinton did not have any conversations about Rosatom or Uranium One while in Russia.

The deals went through even though the Obama administration knew the Russians had a bribery scheme going with a U.S. Uranium trucking company. The purpose of the scheme was to give Russia control over U.S. energy.

Three months before Bill met with Putin, on March 19, 2010, Hillary met with Putin. She had objectives: there was a nuclear treaty which Russia didn’t abide by and we had already given up the defense system in Eastern Europe.

Most remarkably, while standing next to Foreign Minister Lavrov, she said, “our goal is to help strengthen Russia”.

Soon thereafter, the Russians were outmaneuvering Clinton and moving military hardware into Syria, working with the Iranians and diplomatically organizing the Middle East while the U.S. sat idly by.

She succeeded in “strengthening Russia”.

What if the entire Trump-Russia collusion story is Mueller erasing the Obama administration’s culpability in the Uranium One-Tenex scandal?