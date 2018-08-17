Bill Nelson Admits He Made Up Russian Hacking Claim

Governor Rick Scott has a small lead over Bill Nelson in the Florida Senate race that is a concern to Nelson. Probably to give himself an edge or an excuse for falling behind, Nelson said the Russians penetrated “some voter registrations” in Florida.

Nelson went public with the claim in early August, claiming the ubiquitous Russians have “penetrated” some “voter registration systems” in Florida ahead of the 2018 midterms.

“They have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about,” Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times before a campaign event in Tampa. He said something similar a day earlier in Tallahassee but declined to elaborate.

“That’s classified,” the Democrat said conveniently.

The state, however, said it has received “zero information” supporting his claim.

The GOP War Room was able to tape him recently actually admitting his claims of Russians hacking were false. Nelson also tried to bring Republicans into his lie.

He did lie again in his unbelievable explanation, perpetuating the Russians hacked Florida myth. The truth is the Russians did not hack any district in Florida, but they tried and perhaps came close.

Even if they did hack, all they could do is remove or add names, not vote.