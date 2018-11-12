Bill Nelson Wants to Steal the Election & Tells Gov. Scott to Recuse

Incumbent Senator Bill Nelson is on board as the Democrat counties try to steal the election from Republican Rick Scott. It isn’t enough that he and the other Democrats are trying to steal the election, he is now telling Scott, who is the governor, to recuse himself.

There is no question there are multiple violations going on in Broward County.

Jeb Bush pointed it out in a tweet.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) called for the removal of Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Bush tweeted.

“Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts,” he wrote.

Jeb Bush is the one who appointed her as Governor but he was under duress because the one before Snipes was so crooked.

Senator Marco Rubio has been intent on exposing all the corruption.

Every vote legally cast & received within timeframe required by law should be counted. The issue in #Florida has been the repeated violations of election law by & the incompetence & the lack of transparency of #PalmBeachElections & #BrowardElections. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 12, 2018

More information here, here, here, here and here. They’ve been manufacturing Dem votes for a week now, but the judge won’t allow an injunction. It’s time to hold a new election.

NELSON SAYS RECUSE

Hillary’s lawyer Marc Elias is in Florida and he says it’s to win the elections. The Governorship is also being held up.

It’s not enough that the Democrat’s malfeasance is aimed at stealing the election from the Republicans, Nelson wants Scott to recuse himself from the recount. The suggestion is Scott did something wrong. Nelson’s a louse.

Scott’s the governor — get lost, Nelson.

“[Rick Scott] should remove himself from any role in the recount process so the people can have confidence in the integrity of the election,” Nelson said in a statement. “Given his efforts to undermine the votes of Floridians, this is the only way that we can ensure that the people’s votes are protected.”

Now he’s concerned about election integrity?

He actually claimed Scott was undermining the process and didn’t want lawful votes counted.

ANOTHER CRAZY BROWARD VIDEO

Check out the latest video. Broward employees are trying to hide as they unload the voting machines.

New Video: Why did the #Broward Elections Department BLOCK VIEW of ballots being bundled inside the Davie, #Florida voting site? What were they hiding? Another video we need investigated by all levels of law enforcement. Fire #BrendaSnipes now!#Sayfie@mattgaetz #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/9OGXtSXFy1 — Str8 Don Lemon🍋👫🍺🌈❤ (@Str8DonLemon) November 12, 2018