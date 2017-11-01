Bill O’Reilly Discusses Loon Prof Who Says “White Families” Cause ‘White Supremacy”

A professor at Hunter College in New York City named Jesse Daniels says the “white nuclear family” are the cause of racism. She blasted “white families” for having children because it’s a form of “white supremacy”.

She has also called on white people to disinherit children and give their homes away when they die.

Hunter is part of the City University of New York (CUNY) which many affectionately called the Communist University of NY years ago. One can only imagine how much worse it is now.

There is no end to the insanity. Bill O’Reilly discussed this crazy professor and the absolutely absurd political correctness at Halloween. As he says, do you think you are free with this stuff going on?