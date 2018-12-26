Bill O’Reilly Responds to Meghan McCain on His “Gross” Comment

CNBC reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader [aka Buzzy] Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is recovering at home. She had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung but there is no other sign of the disease.

Bill O’Reilly doesn’t believe it or knows something we don’t know. He tweeted that Justice Ginsburg is very ill and a new Justice appointment is “inevitable and soon”, adding “bad news for the left.”

The 85-year-old commie justice has had cancer twice, broke her ribs, is prone to falling and she has a stent. Let’s face it, she’s failing.

Meghan McCain became irate and said O’Reilly’s statement was “gross and ghoulish”.

There’s really nothing more gross and ghoulish than people in the media pontificating on a public persons health and the hypothetical political ramifications of their death. Join me in praying for RBG to have a speedy and healthy recovery – we are Christians, aren’t we Bill? https://t.co/03qXbBzEKQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 21, 2018

O’Reilly responded in a letter to McCain on billoreilly.com.

A few days ago I tweeted out an accurate report about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s medical condition, something that should concern all Americans. I did this because many media reports were false. As noted on the Drudge Report, Americans were being told that the 85 year old Justice was basically fine.

She is not fine and the odds are she will have to leave her position during President Trump’s tenure which, of course, is bad news for the left.

My tweet dispatch simply stated the truth.

Almost immediately, I was attacked by some malicious far left haters. I’m used to that. But then Meghan McCain from The View piled on saying that my tweet was cruel or something. She also said: “we are Christians, right Bill?”

Now, I know and respect Meghan McCain so her opinion caught my attention. I thought about her words over Christmas but can find no anti-Christian theme in my tweet. I reported the truth about an important news story, nothing else. There is absolutely no animus towards Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I hope she recovers.

The situation illuminates the “virtue movement” that has developed in America. Once the domain of the right, the left has now co-opted “virtue” in order to attack folks who oppose open borders, abortion or strict punishment for criminals among other issues.

If you don’t see public policy the way the far left does, you are a bad person with some kind of phobia. You are not “woke.”

Meghan McCain is generally not a leftist. But her sensibilities are apparently directed toward the virtue crowd. So to her I say this: I am a Christian who tries to uphold that philosophy even though I know I will fall short at times. There was absolutely no malice in my analysis of Justice Ginsburg. I told the truth as far as I know it. My words will bear out.

O’Reilly makes a good point. What he said is true. His comment seemed a little mean since it’s so public and she probably heard about it, but it is a statement of truth.

We feel sorry for hard-left Ms. Ginsburg’s suffering but she’s awful as a Justice. She thinks the South African constitution is better than ours, the one she swore to uphold. The woman never belonged on the court — any court in the United States.