Bill O’Reilly Responds to NY Times Hit Piece on a $32 Million Settlement

The spokesman for conservative talk show host Bill O’Reilly said Saturday that a New York Times report that O’Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim earlier this year was a story “designed to embarrass” him and hurt his chances at a future television spot, according to The Hill.

The following is the statement by Mr. O’Reilly’s lawyer from the BillO’Reilly.com website.

Statement by Mark Fabiani on Behalf of Bill O’Reilly Relating to the New York Times Smear Piece

October 21, 2017

Once again, The New York Times has maliciously smeared Bill O’Reilly, this time even failing to print a sworn affidavit from his former lawyer, Lis Wiehl, repudiating all allegations against Bill O’Reilly. The Times ignored that evidence, sworn under oath, and chose to rely on unsubstantiated allegations, anonymous sources and incomplete leaked or stolen documents.

Here are the facts: after the Chairman of Fox News Roger Ailes was fired in July 2015, dozens of women accused scores of male employees of Fox News of harassment – including the current co-president of Fox News Jack Abernathy.

21st Century Fox settled almost all these cases, paying out close to $100 million dollars. Six months after Mr. Ailes left the company, Fox News Corporation signed Bill O’Reilly to a record breaking new contract after the company had analyzed and considered all allegations against him.

In its first article about Mr. O’Reilly on April 1st, The New York Times printed inaccurate settlement figures while fully understanding that O’Reilly and his counsel are legally bound by confidentiality and cannot set the record straight.

In its latest diatribe against Bill O’Reilly, the Times printed leaked information provided by anonymous sources that is out of context, false, defamatory, and obviously designed to embarrass Bill O’Reilly and to keep him from competing in the marketplace.

Finally, in the more than 20 years Bill O’Reilly worked at Fox News, not one complaint was filed against him with the Human Resources Department or Legal Department by a coworker, even on the anonymous hotline. The New York Times has copies of two letters written by 21st Century Fox lawyers attesting to that fact.

The Times failed to print them, too.

That’s the end of the statement but we have our own observations.

The allegations by Ms. Wiehl included “repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her,” the Times reported.

What is a nonconsensual sexual relationship? If it isn’t rape, what is it?

Charles Payne admitted to having an affair with an unpaid commenter named Scottie Nell Hughes and she is suing him for rape because she claimed their three-year long affair was carried out so she could get a paid position on the network. She also said the network raped her. But her case sounds like a case of sleeping one’s way to the top though we don’t know all the details yet.

We also don’t know what Ms. Wiehl means. We can’t make a judgement until we know what she’s referring to and how long this “nonconsensual relationship” went on.

We have a more cynical guess as to why now. Bill O’Reilly has become very outspoken about the real purpose of the hard left taking over our government – to destroy the Constitution.