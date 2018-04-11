Billy Long Paraded a HUGE Photo of Diamond And Silk In Front of Zuck

Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Steve Scalise, among others, grilled Mark Zuckerberg yesterday and today. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) asked a question he said was directly from the vloggers and he held up a giant poster board with their picture, asking Zuck to identify them.

The question was: “Diamond and Silk have a question for you, and that question is: what is unsafe about two black women supporting President Donald J. Trump?”

Zuckerberg repeated a statement he has already made, “nothing is unsafe about that.”

Zuck told him he wasn’t “up to speed” on the issue.

Long warned him that Congress was “getting ready to overreact” with regulation. “I would suggest you go home and review all these other things people have accused you of today,” he said. “You’re the guy to fix this, we’re not. You need to save your ship.”

Facebook, better known as Obamabook, has filled up their senior level staffing with former Obama and Hillary staffers. CEO Zuckerberg knows full well that they’re biased and will continue to be biased.

Roseanne Barr Stood Up for Diamond & Silk

Roseanne Barr, a Trump supporter herself, came out in support of Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson who appeared on “Fox & Friends” and said their videos were deemed “unsafe to the community” by Facebook’s public policy team.

Diamond and Silk are comedians-stop censoring them! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 11, 2018

They’re not banned, but they are censored and their 1.2 million followers aren’t seeing their posts in their feed. The Sentinel posts on the Capitalism Facebook page and they too are getting the same treatment.

Facebook Lied

In a statement to Fox News, a Facebook spokesperson said: “We have communicated directly with Diamond And Silk about this issue. The message they received last week was inaccurate and not reflective of the way we communicate with our community and the people who run Pages on our platform. We have provided them with more information about our policies and the tools that are applicable to their Page and look forward to the opportunity to speak with them.”

As it turns out. That was not true. Diamond And Silk explained on Fox & Friends this morning that Facebook had not communicated directly with them. They have not heard from them.

Hate Speech

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that in five years, he will have AI to root out hate speech [as he defines it].

Rep. Lance said the censorship is offensive, but then he said, unless it’s “hate speech”. He is buying into “hate speech” being something that can be censored. That should terrify people.