Bizarre Tale About President’s Condolence Call from a Strange Representative

Democrat Representative Frederica Wilson has been on an endless mission to get President Trump impeached and she is hoping that the death of Army Sergeant La David Johnson will get her what she wants, perhaps with the help of “journalist” April Ryan.

In addition to claiming the President called the wife of LaDavid Johnson to insult her, Rep. Wilson and a crony of hers, ‘journalist’ April Ryan, trying to condemn for his death. I don’t honestly know why we are in Niger but that’s for another article.

Ryan offered up an absurd comparison to Hillary’s Benghazi. The impeach happy left are continuously looking for Trump’s Watergate, Trump’s Katrina, and now Trump’s Benghazi.

Ryan said at Wednesday’s presser: “Congresswoman Wilson — I talked to her a couple of hours ago, and she says that this is the President’s Benghazi. She says that Johnson was — and his Green Berets were — in Niger trying to find out information and doing a mission about Boko Haram. And she said that his transmitter was still emitting for two days — emitting a signal when he was located. And she says that makes no sense why he wasn’t located. What say you about that?”

Ryan is the genius who thinks you can’t be a billionaire if you don’t earn a billion a year.

In this video clip Rep. Wilson is in her rhinestone cowgirl hat demanding impeachment earlier this year.

The left has gone wild over this accusation – unproven – and they are reporting it as if it is fact. There is no evidence whatsoever that it’s true.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to Ryan: “I think it is appalling what the congresswoman has done and the way that she’s politicized this issue, and the way that she is trying to make this about something that it isn’t.”

Sanders called out the cowgirl congresswoman making transparent attempts to politicize a traumatic event.

Sanders continued: This was a President who loves our country very much, who has the greatest level of respect for men and women in the uniform, and wanted to call and offer condolences to the family. And I think to try to create something from that that the congresswoman is doing is, frankly, appalling and disgusting.

Ryan tried to continue the assault but Sanders responded calmly, “As I said before, I’m not going to get into the details of that action at this time. And when we have further information, I’ll be happy to discuss it with you.”

CBS NEWS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Rep. Frederica WIlson’s comments on Trump condolence call to widow are “appalling and disgusting” pic.twitter.com/S7IGJTjhpp — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 18, 2017