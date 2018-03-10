Blabbering Heads at CBS Push Oprah for President

Last we heard, Oprah was waiting for God to give her the answer to the question of whether she should run for President. When she talks to God, it’s okay, but when Pence does it, it’s cause for mockery. The media is fully and completely biased.

On the blabbering heads show, “CBS This Morning,” Gayle King and her panel gushed over Oprah and tried to convince her to run for the presidency. It’s just more of media indoctrination as the media pretend they are neutral.

King said to Winfrey, “Oprah, nobody should be convinced to run for the Presidency, but I also think you have a very unique ability in terms of healing and connecting all people.”

That cinches it. She’s qualified!

The only healing she wants to do is for Obama’s leftist legacy which is quickly fading away.

Panelist Briana Golodryga said she read somewhere that if Winfrey decided to run half of the country would hate her immediately. Oprah agreed. Actually, half of us hate her already.

King admonishes Golodryga for her remark, asking, “Why did you have to tell her that? You are not helping.”

Oprah’s not smart enough to figure that out?

Winfrey admitted that King has been trying to convince her to run.

King lamented that “Somebody told me I’d have to leave my job at CBS. Why would I have to leave my job at CBS?” The network is so biased, we agree, it doesn’t matter at all.

King actually said, “I can be very impartial, I can be very impartial.”

She wouldn’t know “impartial” if it jumped up and slapped her across her face.