Black Feminist Says Harvey Weinstein Is Racist [Probably the Least of His Faults]

A Black feminist writing for Buzzfeed complained in an article that Harvey Weinstein only raped White women. She’s upset about the lack of diversity.

In an article titled, “There’s an elephant in Harvey Weinstein’s hotel room”, Feminist Bim Adewunmi laments the fact that all of Harvey’s victims are white, and argues that the reason black women do not get leading roles in movies is because they are often seen as “not f**kable” by producers.

One must wonder if she’s insane but, we continue.

The excerpt:

The elephant in the room in discussions about the alleged crimes and misdemeanors of Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein looks eerily similar to an elephant of the past. It is the Race elephant. And among the allegations, the question of race is one that we are not really looking to engage with, because it is knotty and gnarly. But it bears talking about, because there are black women in Hollywood, and not talking about it does us all a disservice.

In Hollywood, where both racism and sexism are rampant, what can look like a sort of mitigated blessing ends up highlighting another insidious problem in (the societal microcosm that is) Hollywood: Black women do not often come up for the kind of prestigious high-profile and award-winning roles that a producer with Weinstein’s power could offer.

……..If we are to discern a general message about black women (and other women of color) from the product churned out by Hollywood, it is that they are not seen as leading role material, and that is intertwined with the idea that they are not desirable “trophies.”

This Black woman obviously sees race in everything. Being a sex object for a sexual predator shouldn’t be a good thing.

Oddly, she might be on to something. A Black woman named Lupita Nyong’o’ accused Harvey Weinstein of molesting her and, out of 50 accusers, she’s the only one he called out as a liar according to social media.

So Harvey is not only a molester, he’s a racist molester, some say.