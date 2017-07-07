Black Lives Matter has been responsible for 800 violent crimes in about 100 riots. One injured police officer has had enough.

A police officer wounded in a shooting rampage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is suing Black Lives Matter and its leaders, including ne’er-do-well DeRay McKesson and four other ringleaders. The unnamed officer is accusing them of causing the violence that ended in the deaths of four police officers and the wounding of several other officers.

Ten days after the Dallas assassinations of five police officers, a black man opened fire on police in Baton Rouge, killing three officers. Prior to that, Black Lives Matter organized protests characterized by violence and hateful rhetoric.

Black Lives Matter had been stirring up riots and protests over the shooting of Alton Sterling by a police officer. The next day Philando Castile was shot by an officer when he refused to follow the officer’s directions.

McKesson also had the nerve to sue the police after the murders of the officer. Last year, McKesson and two other activists sued the Baton Rouge police department and other officials over the arrests of nearly 200 demonstrators during “mostly peaceful protests” over police killings.

It’s the one year anniversary of the murders.

Reuters made certain to say the protests in Louisiana were “mostly peaceful”. The Tea Party protests were all peaceful but you wouldn’t know it from the media.

Alton Sterling was a felon who waved a gun at a homeless black man who called police and identified Sterling when police arrived. Two officers saw the gun in Sterling’s pocket, tussled with Sterling and eventually shot and killed him. It is not clear who shot first – Sterling or the officers.

DeRay McKesson was a lead full-time protester in riots and protests throughout the country. Black Lives Matter is funded and has been funded by George Soros.

DeRay was arrested in Baton Rouge leading other protesters in illegal activities.

The officer who filed the lawsuit might want to add Obama to the suit

“You can’t go in a theater and scream, ‘fire’,” Detective Loomis says in this clip as he assails Obama. “Obama has blood on his hands,” he said.

