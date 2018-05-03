Black Male Support for Trump Doubles After Kanye Shows Support

A new poll shows that there was a significant increase in support for President Trump among black males following tweets from hip-hop mogul Kanye West showing support for the president. Black male support has doubled to 22 percent, up from 11 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Another seven percent of the demographic also reported having “mixed feelings” about the president, up from 1.5 percent.

There is no change in black female support or lack of it.

The support started with Kanye tweeting that he likes the way Candace Owens thinks. Candace Owens is the communications director of Turning Point USA.

He met up with her and Harvey Levin and has since been discussing his feelings about the importance of free and independent thought. Blacks have been in lockstep with Democrats for decades. Both feel blacks need to think for themselves.

Kanye put Candace Owens in touch with other rappers who influence the culture. Miss Owens is determined to convince blacks to think independently.

1) Kanye put me in touch with other rappers and culture influencers to begin having discussions about bridging the gap.

2) Trump support from black males doubled over this past week. Anyone fighting this is not about America first. https://t.co/lwRowIj6Cm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 3, 2018

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West is worried people will think she shares his political views. Last week, she was more supportive and tweeted that the reason she loves him is because he thinks for himself.

No one thinks Kanye is suddenly a conservative, but he is pushing for freedom of thought.

Kanye Isn’t Always Loving Obama

Kanye also has a bone to pick with Barack Obama. Apparently they had a relationship and Kanye had agreed to campaign for him. Then Obama called him a “jackass” for the way Kanye treated Taylor Swift who won an award he felt Beyoncé had earned.

He said Obama owed him an apology.

The Atlantic reported that Obama again called West a “jackass” in 2012, before acknowledging that West is ‘talented.’

West told Charlamagne in an interview this week that Obama never said he was sorry.

“I’m your favorite,” West said, referring to Obama. “But I’m not safe. But that’s why you love me. So just tell me you love me! And tell the world you love me. Don’t tell the world I’m a jackass. “You know, he never called me to apologize. The same person who sat down with me and my mom, I think should have communicated with me directly and been like, ‘Yo, Ye, you, you know what it is,” West said. “I’m in the room and it was just a joke.” He added that he still loved Obama. Last week, he didn’t seem to love Obama. Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 Kanye Weighs in on Slavery On Tuesday, West also turned up at the TMZ offices to film “TMZ Live,” where he sparked outrage for suggesting that slavery was a “choice.” The interview format quickly deteriorated, with West shouting across the newsroom. “When you hear about slavery for 400 years,” West began. “For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of you all? Like, we’re mentally in prison. Like, slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks,” he said. “So prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race. We’re the human race.” What he meant was, slavery is over and done and we shouldn’t be mental slaves — all of us. Kanye is also tweeting Thomas Sowell tweets that are anti-welfare and Socialism. Sowell is a Libertarian. Via Kanye pic.twitter.com/HrkNlEAxMc — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018