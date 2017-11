A young girl getting off a bus in Queens was attacked by a black man with a water bottle filled with some kind of a chemical. He screamed racial epithets at the girl just before he threw the unknown substance in her eyes.

The child’s eyes were treated for burns. Her aunt was able to snap a photo of him as he ran off.

The left’s hate towards whites has ginned up the worst in people and incited the crazies.

What was that the left was saying about it being impossible to be racist towards whites?