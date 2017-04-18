Black Nationalist-Muslim Kori Ali Mohammad Kills 4 White Men, Screams Allahu Akbar, Motive Unknown

S. Noble
The man in Fresno who killed three white men today and one white man last week is a 39-year old criminal named Kori Ali Muhammad. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said officers took Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, into custody in connection to the shootings. Dyer said Muhammad went by the nickname “Black Jesus” and shouted “Allahu Akbar” as police tackled him to the ground.

The white men were chosen at random.

He opened fire at Catholic Charities.

The man, a violent criminal, has a history of mental illness and has been making terrorism threats in recent weeks.

He is also a black nationalist who was looking to create a black state, kill white people, and combine it with Islam but no one is calling it terrorism yet.

The FBI isn’t calling this terrorism and are searching for a motive.

Let’s see, he’s a radical Islamist and a black nationalist. What ever could be his motive. He slaughtered four white men chosen at random but we don’t know if it’s terrorism?

The AP and CNN covered up the terrorist attack.

