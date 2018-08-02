Black Pastor Says Trump Is “Most Pro-Black President…In Our Lifetime”

During a roundtable discussion Wednesday at the White House about prison reform, Pastor Darrel Scott praised the President as the “most pro-Black president we’ve had in our lifetime.” Pastor Scott serves on National Diversity Coalition for Trump and served on his transition team.

“To be honest, this is probably going to be the — and I’m going to say this at this table — the most pro-black President that we’ve had in our lifetime because — and I try to, you know, analyze the people that I encounter. This President actually wants to prove something to our community, our faith-based community and our ethnic community,” Scott added.

He added that the last president wasn’t because he didn’t think he had to prove anything.

Watch: