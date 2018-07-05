Black Prof Explains College Destruction of Black Students

Recently, Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania law professor, criticized the school’s racial preferences program [affirmative action]. She is now suffering under a vicious campaign to destroy her. During an interview with a Brown economist discussing affirmative action, she mentioned racial preferences and how they hinder black success.

Blacks are often admitted into schools at which they are in over their heads academically, she believes.

UNHINGED LIBERAL REACTION TO PROFESSOR WAX

Esteemed Black Professor Walter Williams writes in the Jewish World Review: “At Penn’s seventh-ranked law school, Wax said, she doesn’t think that she has ever seen a black law student graduate in the top quarter of his class, and ‘rarely’ is a black student in the top half.”

Students and faculty are charging her with racism. She has been stripped of a teaching assignment by her dean, Williams continued.

A reaction from a website, ‘Above the Law’, demonstrates the deceit coming from the hard-left PCers: “It is now safe to say that the luckiest people on the face of the planet are Penn Law 1Ls because they no longer have to deal with Professor Amy Wax. Wax’s musing that black people can’t get good grades finally forced the school to remove her from the position of teaching minority students who have every reason to believe she harbors racial animus against them.”

Leftist professors at the university condemned Professor Wax for having “bourgeois values.” Penn graduate students’ union GET UP condemned the “presence of toxic racist, sexist, homophobic attitudes on campus.” Penn, of course, is one of the most racially tolerant of schools and none of those accusations are true.

The “superiority of one race over others is not an academic debate we have in the 21st century,” GET-UP wrote. “It is racism masquerading as science.”

That is absurd. Wax never said any such thing.

That’s a perfect example of how the left twists the truth for their victim ideology.

Nearly half the professors at the University of Pennsylvania law school published an open letter condemning their colleague Amy Wax for her (in)famous op-ed on bourgeois values.

It was all a lie.

BLACK PROFESSOR STANDS UP FOR PROFESSOR WAX

Dr. Walter Williams wrote on her behalf: “I’m guessing that Penn’s law faculty members know Wax’s statement is true but think it was something best left unsaid in today’s racially charged climate.”

The dean could have tried to refute her claim with statistics, but he didn’t [couldn’t], Williams noted. Walter Williams wrote about a study in the early 1990s that supports her statement.

In the study, two-thirds of black students were in the bottom fifth and only 10 percent were in the top half. They also have far more problems passing the law licensing exam than whites.

IT’S THE K-12 EDUCATION STUPID

Professor Williams explains it is the fraudulent and inferior education black students receive at the K-12 level. Their schools, while costly, aren’t as good as those in white neighborhoods. The professor also notes that their schools are in cities under liberal black power. These inadequate schools include cities of Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Check out some of the people teaching in Chicago when they go on strike waving Communist signs. If you’ve listened to their poor language, you would be shocked. Williams is right.

When Oakland teachers are telling students that a vicious cop killer is another MLK Jr., one must ask who hires and monitors these teachers.

Walter Williams writes: “In these and other cities, it’s not uncommon for there to be high schools where less than 17 percent of the students test proficient in reading, and often not a single student in such schools tests proficient in math. Nonetheless, many receive high school diplomas.”

Williams concludes by stating that four years of college cannot make up for more than a decade of inferior schooling.

There are also societal factors in these areas that should be spoken about honestly. They won’t be because they are tied to liberal policies. This attack on Professor Wax has done even further damage to free speech at a top-tier university.