Black Youth Who Kidnapped, Tortured a White Special Needs Man Learns His Fate

Four black youths were arrested last year in the kidnapping and torture of a schizophrenic man after one of the criminals uploaded a video showing them hitting and even kicking the young white man while he was tied up.

“The victim, who has special needs, was a high-risk missing person from northwest suburban Crystal Lake, police say,” CBS reported at the time.

The video was uploaded to Facebook live by Brittany Herring and has since been taken down.

It runs 30 minutes long as the gagged white man is repeatedly humiliated and tortured. In this next screenshot the African-American assailants are screaming “F*ck Donald Trump, f*ck white people” as they lift him up by a rope around his neck.

THEY NOW LEARN THEIR FATES

Jorand Hill, the man who kidnapped the young special needs man was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and committing a hate crime. He faced 130 years.

Two of his co-defendants, sisters Brittany and Tanishia Covington, had previously agreed to plea deals, with Brittany receiving a probation-only sentence, and Tanishia, a three-year prison term. A lawyer for Cooper said Thursday that he was considering a plea deal, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

TUCKER WAS THE ONLY MAINSTREAM REPORTER TO COVER IT

Tucker is the only national mainstream reporter to cover this. https://t.co/gNaBrifiLm #BLMKidnapping pic.twitter.com/223irenfw7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 5, 2017